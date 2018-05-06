Environmentalists take aim at extra packaging with Montreal 'Plastik attack'
A variety of plastic bottles in a bin at a recycling center in Portland, Ore., Thursday, May 24, 2007. (AP Photo/Greg Wahl-Stephens)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:57PM EDT
Montreal environmentalists are hosting what they call an attack on plastic today in order to convince food retailers to ditch excess packaging.
Organizers will gather outside an east-end grocery store where they unwrap customers' purchases and put them in re-usable containers.
The discarded wrap will be left in baskets outside the store.
The event is inspired by the "Plastik attack" movement that originated in Bristol, England.
The group's Facebook page says similar events have been held in cities around the world including London, Paris and Geneva.
The Montreal organizers says extra plastic wrap is useless and doesn't add anything to the freshness of foods.
