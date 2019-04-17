Environment charities may benefit from new Alberta premier's vow to fight them
United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney addresses supporters in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 2:08PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta's incoming premier plans to take on environmental charities that he says are blocking exports of the province's oil, but those groups may be saying "bring it on."
In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Jason Kenney repeated his promise that he will fight back against U.S.-funded groups that he accuses of economic sabotage by preventing Alberta from exporting oil in any direction but south.
When the federal Conservative government under Stephen Harper tried the same thing by auditing environmental charities, their donations skyrocketed.
One group nearly quadrupled its donations between 2012 and 2013.
Many groups dispute the contention that their revenues come from American foundations.
The David Suzuki Foundation, which Kenney mentioned in his speech, says 90 per cent of its donations come from Canadians -- and two-thirds of those are from individuals.
Other groups Kenney mentioned don't focus on Canada.
The Rockefeller Foundation spends the vast majority of its funds fighting climate change in the United States.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'The NDP is here to stay:' Outgoing Alberta government to serve as Opposition
- Fought to unite Alberta conservatives: Jason Kenney voted Alberta's new premier
- Federal climate law crucial to Indigenous constitutional rights, court told
- Environment charities may benefit from new Alberta premier's vow to fight them
- Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist's skin put on display, travelling across Canada