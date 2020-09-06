TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for three provinces warning of an "abrupt transition to fall" over the Labour Day long weekend.

The special weather statements apply to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said the early fall weather is being brought on by an Alberta Clipper -- a low-pressure area weather system -- moving across the eastern Prairies. The clipper is expected to bring showers, gusty winds and cooler daytime temperatures to the three provinces starting Sunday.

A cold air mass will slide south in the wake of the low-pressure system covering most of Alberta by Monday morning with overnight temperatures expected to fall below 0 C.

Snowfall is forecasted to remain in and near the province’s mountain parks but Environment Canada says there is a chance of mixed precipitation for areas along the lower elevations of the Foothills, including Calgary.

Five to 30 millimetres of rain is expected by Monday evening and frost will likely cover most of Alberta by Tuesday morning, specifically in the southern and central regions.

Up to 5 centimetres of snow is expected along higher elevated regions in the Foothills, with up to 10 centimetres possible in areas with lower elevation.

However, the weather agency warned that snowfall totals are "very uncertain" as the warm ground and the "confidence in the timing of the change over to snow" is not high. Daytime heating on Monday is also expected to limit the snowfall accumulation.

In Saskatchewan, residents should prepare for wind gusts of 50 to 80 km/h from the northwest on Sunday with the strongest gusts hitting the southeastern region.

The Clipper is expected to move over Saskatchewan Monday and Tuesday morning, bringing with it the possibility of widespread frost in a number of locations in the southern area of the province.

Manitobans can expect gusts of wind up to 80 km/h moving from the northwest to the southwest on Sunday. A wind warning is currently in effect for the Red River Valley with gusts up to 90 km/h in the forecast.

The Clipper will entrench itself over Manitoba by Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Widespread frost is also possible for a number of regions in southwestern Manitoba on Tuesday. Environment Canada says the risk of frost may linger over the Red River Valley and other southern parts of the province until Wednesday morning.

Frost advisories are expected to be issued for Saskatchewan and Manitoba with Environment Canada's Monday afternoon forecasts.

Following the abrupt change in weather conditions across the Prairies, a strong ridge of high pressure will additionally build over northern British Columbia and spread southwards on Sunday night.

While temperature drops and precipitation is not expected, Environment Canada is warning B.C. residents to anticipate northerly wind gusts upwards of 60 km/h throughout many of the valleys in the southern interior beginning after midnight.

Environment Canada says the winds could cause an increased risk of damage to trees.

The winds will likely peak Monday morning in B.C. however, the weather agency said gusty conditions may prevail throughout the day.