

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area.

A spokesperson for the weather agency told CTVNews.ca that the tornado touched down near Dunrobin, Ont, causing "pretty significant" damage, before heading across the Ottawa River.

The tornado made it as far as Highway 50 near Gatineau, overturning several cars.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had issued a tornado warning for the Ottawa region, which was ended at 5:36 p.m.

A subsequent warning was issued for Prescott and Russell United Counties east of Ottawa as well as the Papineauville - Chénéville area near Upper Gatineau.

The national weather service says they're tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado, as well as damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall.

The storm was moving east at 80 km and as of 5:36 p.m. was located near Rockland, Ont.

Other locations possibly impacted by the storm include Gatineau, Orléans, Rockland, Vanier and Beauchampville.

The weather agency warned that the situation was “dangerous and potentially life-threatening.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends individuals in the area take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado watches are also in place for Brockville, Cornwall, Haliburton, Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes, and the Smith Falls area.

Much of the rest of southern Ontario and Quebec is under wind warnings. Thousands of people are also in the dark around the GTA, and in parts of southern and central Ontario.

Warnings are expected to continue into the early evening as a cold front brings near 90 km/h southwesterly wind gusts.

Reported Tornado has touched down in Dunrobin. Move over for emergency vehicles #ottnews — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 21, 2018

Tornado just went through Dunrobin, ON about 10 minutes ago. #Onstorm lots of damage. #onwx pic.twitter.com/aOZKy4kJy4 — Tom Smetana ���� �� (@twstdbro) September 21, 2018