Entangled right whale near Grand Manan proving elusive for rescuers
In this 2009 file photo, a female North Atlantic right whale swims at the surface of the water with her calf a few miles off the Georgia coast. (John Carrington / Savannah Morning News via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:57AM EDT
GRAND MANAN, N.B. - An entangled North Atlantic right whale, spotted Monday off Grand Manan, N.B., is proving elusive for rescue crews trying to find it.
Jerry Conway, of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, says three rescue boats are on the water and a Department of Fisheries and Oceans aircraft is surveying from the sky but heavy fog is limiting their search areas.
He says the whale, identified as an adult male, was seen Monday morning with an orange buoy trailing behind it.
Conway says officials believe a weight may be keeping fishing lines below the water, but aren't sure where the whale is entangled.
The DFO says the forecast shows continued poor weather for the next two days.
Conway says his group, federal fisheries officials, as well as crews from the New England Aquarium and the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station will continue searching until they find the whale, and then try to rescue it.
