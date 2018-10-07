

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. SPCA was forced to temporarily close after more than 100 cats were surrendered by a single owner.

The Penticton branch of the animal welfare group said it received 111 cats and kittens from one person over the span of just two weeks.

“This has placed an enormous strain on the resources of our Penticton branch,” said Marcie Moriarty, the B.C. SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer, in a statement.

The initial intake of 65 cats and kittens came in late September from the southern B.C. city.

“In addition to individual medical care, the incoming cats and kittens require spay and neuter surgeries, which will cost the BC SPCA thousands of dollars,” Moriarty continued in the statement, pleading for donations. “This is always a busy time of year for cats and kittens in our shelters but this year we are in a situation where our branches right across B.C. are at maximum capacity for cats, with waiting lists.”

Other SPCA locations in B.C. have been dealing with large cat intakes, including a branch in Salmon Arm where one owner surrendered 29 cats.