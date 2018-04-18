

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Police in Quebec City say the body of a child found Wednesday afternoon is that of a two-year girl reported missing earlier in the day.

The body of Rosalie Gagnon was discovered outdoors near a home in the city's Charlesbourg district and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation began after an empty stroller was found near a park at about 7:15 a.m. and a search was mounted to find its owner.

Police found the girl's mother, Audrey Gagnon, a few hours later, without her daughter.

Police spokeswoman Cyndi Pare says investigators have been questioning the 23-year-old mother as well as another person found with her.

As of Wednesday evening, Gagnon was still being interviewed by police.