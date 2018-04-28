

CTVNews.ca Staff





Workers gathered across the country on Saturday to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers who were killed, injured or suffered illness on the job.

In Toronto, an empty black streetcar was driven through the city streets on Friday night to draw attention to the many workers who never make the commute home.



There were 227 workplace related fatalities in Ontario in 2017, according to the Workers Safety and Insurance Board. That was up from 208 recorded in 2016.

In British Columbia, there were 158 workplace-related deaths last year, according to WorkSafe B.C.

In Saskatchewan, there were 27 workplace deaths.

