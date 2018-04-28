Empty black streetcar in Toronto marks National Day of Mourning for workers
A Toronto streetcar is painted black to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers who have died, been injured or suffered illness in the workplace. (WSIB Ontario)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 9:00PM EDT
Workers gathered across the country on Saturday to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers who were killed, injured or suffered illness on the job.
In Toronto, an empty black streetcar was driven through the city streets on Friday night to draw attention to the many workers who never make the commute home.
There were 227 workplace related fatalities in Ontario in 2017, according to the Workers Safety and Insurance Board. That was up from 208 recorded in 2016.
In British Columbia, there were 158 workplace-related deaths last year, according to WorkSafe B.C.
In Saskatchewan, there were 27 workplace deaths.
Every year millions of Ontarians go to work. And in 2017, 227 never made the commute home. April 28 marks the National #DayofMourning. A day dedicated to remembering those who have died, been injured or suffered illness in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/eVoPtW1twj— WSIB (@WSIB) April 27, 2018
Saw it yesterday!!! pic.twitter.com/oZR73EM0v0— The Smith (@GoodayAS) April 27, 2018
A tribute by @wsib & @TTCnotices in honour of those who lost their lives or were injured on the job. The black-wrapped streetcar is riding empty in honour of those who never made it on the commute home. Very touching #DayofMourning #safeday #SafeWork pic.twitter.com/NxYYU4C71i— Jeffrey Lerman (@JeffreyLerman) April 28, 2018
