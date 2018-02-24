

CTVNews.ca Staff





A truck driver was left stranded in the cab of his vehicle after the bridge he was travelling on collapsed into a creek on Friday.

The nail-biting mishap took place in Port Bruce, Ont., a community about 200 kilometres southwest of Toronto on the northern shore of Lake Erie.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was rescued from the vehicle on the Imperial Road bridge by the Malahide Township Fire Department. The heavy truck stopped on a large slab of concrete resting at a steep angle. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the bridge broke in the middle and created five-foot waves when a portion fell into the water below around 12 p.m. Police are unclear about what led to the sudden collapse.

The southwestern Ontario region has been hit by heavy rainfall in recent days. Floodwaters shut down several streets in Port Bruce. It is unclear if the bridge’s supports were impacted by the weather.

Police said drivers will have to use an alternate route until the bridge can be repaired or replaced.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Maleeha Sheikh