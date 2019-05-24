Emergency funds for High Level evacuees to start flowing by Monday
Smoke column rises from the Town of High Level, Alberta, on May 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Government of Alberta)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 2:22PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 4:58PM EDT
HIGH LEVEL, Alta. -- Alberta's municipal affairs minister says emergency funds should be available to northwestern Alberta fire evacuees by Monday.
Kaycee Madu says every adult will get $1,250 -- plus $500 for every dependent child -- for gas, food and other expenses.
Evacuees can start applying for electronic transfers at noon on Sunday and pre-loaded debit cards can be picked up at reception centres on Monday.
About 5,000 people in High Level and surrounding communities have been out of their homes since the long weekend.
High Level mayor Crystal McAteer had urged the provincial government to move quickly on emergency aid because vulnerable people were without funds.
The Chuckegg Creek fire now covers nearly 993 square kilometres, but for now it is spreading away from the town.
