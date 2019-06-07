

Canada’s oldest citizen on record, Ellen Gibb, has died. She was 114.

Affectionately known as “Dolly,” Gibb died “suddenly and peacefully” Wednesday at a North Bay, Ont., care home with her daughter and caregivers by her side, the family said in a statement.

Gibb held the title of Canada’s oldest person since 2016, the fifth oldest Canadian on record, and ninth oldest in the world.

“Her family credits her long life to great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love of family and generosity to others,” reads Gibb’s obituary. "She had a sharp mind in spite of hearing challenges and more recent mobility challenges. She remained serene, content, grateful and positive to the end.”

Gibb was born in Winnipeg as Ellen Box in 1905, outliving her five siblings, most of who lived well into their 90s. Gibb was given the Dolly nickname as a young woman, when she worked at Eaton’s department store in her hometown.

Gibb was married to her husband, Dave Gibb, for 40 years before he died in 1968. The couple had two daughters together.

Gibb was featured in several news articles over the years for her “zest for life” and was featured in Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield’s national tour. Hadfield paid tribute to Gibb following the news of her death.

“The longest of lives,” Hadfield said on social media. “I stand quiet & salute you, Dolly Gibb - rest now in peace.”

Gibb is survived by her daughter, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life visitation drop-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Jane and Derek Wilkinson at 12 Beverly Rd., North Bay.