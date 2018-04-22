

CTVNews.ca Staff





Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus collision on Saturday night in Calgary.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” star entered the stage at the Saddledome carrying in a hockey stick, which she then held up and kissed.

"My heart breaks for everyone," she told the crowd.

DeGeneres was in Calgary for an event called “A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres.”

It wasn’t the first time she acknowledged the tragedy, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others who were on the Saskatchewan hockey team’s bus.

“I am sending so much love to everyone affected,” she wrote on Twitter the day after the collision on April 6.

My heart breaks this morning for the entire Humboldt Broncos community. I am sending so much love to everyone affected.�� — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 7, 2018

More than $15.1 million has been raised for the families of the victims through an online campaign.