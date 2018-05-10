Elementary teachers' union endorses NDP ahead of Ontario election
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath steps on to her campaign bus in Toronto on May 9 , 2018. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 10:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- A union representing Ontario's elementary school teachers has endorsed the New Democrats ahead of the spring election.
The Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario made the announcement at a meeting today.
ETFO president Sam Hammond says the party earned the endorsement because of its commitment to publicly funded education.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to end standardized testing of students if elected, something the teachers' union supports.
Teachers have had a strained relationship with the governing Liberals for years following a bitter contract dispute with former premier Dalton McGuinty in 2012.
Ontario's spring election will be held on June 7.
