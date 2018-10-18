Elementary principal charged with fraud after $30k is allegedly unaccounted for
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say a principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from an elementary school's coffers.
Peel Regional Police say they began investigating the allegations in June.
They say auditors from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board alerted officers to alleged "discrepancies in cash handling procedures" at the school in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say the auditors found more than $30,000 was not accounted for.
They say 53-year-old David Clifford of Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.
