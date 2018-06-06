

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Elections Ontario is warning voters in the Ottawa area to double-check their polling place, after some were apparently given false information by political campaigns.

A spokeswoman for the province's electoral agency says some voters in the Ottawa-Vanier riding received information on where they should go to vote, "and the information may be incorrect."

Jessica Pellerin urges people in the riding -- and across the province -- to check their voter information cards, or Elections Ontario's website, to verify where they should go to cast their ballot.

She says they can also contact their returning office directly.

Pellerin says the agency is not ready to identify which campaign or campaigns provided the incorrect information to voters.

According to the agency's website, the candidates for the three main parties are incumbent MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers for the Liberals, Lyra Evans for the NDP and Fadi Nemr for the Progressive Conservatives.