

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Elections Alberta has dealt a blow to a party that's hoping to lure centrist voters in the upcoming election by prohibiting its leader from running.

The provincial agency says on its website that Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is ineligible to run for five years due to delays in filing financial statements from his nomination contest last year.

Deputy chief electoral officer Drew Westwater says candidates have four months from the time they're nominated to file financial campaign returns.

Mandel, who secured the Alberta Party's nomination to be the candidate in Edmonton-McClung on May 12, 2018, missed that deadline.

Mandel says in a statement that he will continue as leader, and a lawyer representing him has written Elections Alberta asking that the decision be overturned.

The letter states the directions Mandel received from Elections Alberta indicated the four-month deadline didn't begin until the end of the nomination campaign period, which was two months after he won the nomination.