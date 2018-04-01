Elderly pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 11:07AM EDT
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a car accident involving police that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office says Chilliwack RCMP report that an older woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a police vehicle.
The woman remains in hospital.
Any potential witnesses are asked to call the Independent Investigations Office.
