Elderly man pronounced dead after being pulled from burning Manitoba home
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 5:38PM EST
WINNIPEG -- An elderly man is dead after firefighters pulled him from a burning home in southern Manitoba.
RCMP say they were called to the residence in the Rural Municipality of Roblin on Tuesday morning.
They say when emergency crews arrived, they were told an 85-year-old man was still inside the burning house.
Firefighters entered and found him unresponsive and carried him outside, but attempts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have determined the fire was accidental.
Police say the only other occupant of the house, a 58-year-old woman, made it out safely.
