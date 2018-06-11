An elderly couple in Toronto is being forced to maintain a patch of grass they say is not theirs.

Ten years ago the city extended the curb outside Remo and Lina Michelini’s corner lot, where they have lived for more than 50 years. It was extended as a strategy to slow traffic, a kind of traffic calming “island,” adding a large patch of grass across the sidewalk in front of the home near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Every year since then the Michelinis — he 91 and she 88 — have called the city to ask that they mow the patch of grass for them. And they did, until this year.

Last week, the couple received an official letter citing city bylaws and saying that the couple were now responsible for cutting the grass, which is referred to as “your property” in the notice. “You are required to cut and maintain the yard areas so that the grass and weeds are not in excess of 20 centimetres (8 inches) in height,” it read. If they don’t, they could face an inspection and be in violation of city bylaws. The letter reads “you may be subject to an inspection and issuance of a Notice of Violation pursuant to the applicable law.”

But the Michelinis are defiant. “They built it, they can take care (of it),” Lina told CTV Toronto outside her home. “It’s not my property.”

The couple say the notice is a sudden shift in the city’s official position. Every year, staff came out to maintain the lawn, even since the bylaw came into effect about grass and weed maintenance. “They passed the law three years ago. We have to take care (of the lawn). But they didn’t send me the letter right away to say ‘You have to be responsible.’ They kept cutting (the grass) until last year,” she said.

The letter said they had seven days to comply. When Good Samaritan Geoff Whitlock read about the couple’s situation in a local newspaper, he stepped up and offered to cut the grass for them. “It’s just not right,” he said. “They’re older and things change and nobody told them. Now they’re stuck.”

The Michelinis have lived in their home since 1965 when they were both in their 30s.

