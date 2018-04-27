

TORONTO -- Authorities have released the identities of the 10 people killed in this week's van attack in Toronto, saying they include eight women and two men.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner for Ontario, says the victims range in age from 22 to 94 years old.

He says they include two foreign nationals -- a student from Korea and a man from Jordan who was visiting family in Toronto.

Huyer says his team worked methodically over the past few days to scientifically confirm the identities of the victims and thanked their loved ones for their patience.

Police say the man accused in the van attack will face three additional attempted murder charges.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., already faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

More to come.

Victims of Yonge Street Tragedy officially identified at press conference by Toronto Police Homicide Inspector Bryan Bott & Ontario Chief Coroner Dr Kirk Huyer. There are 8 females & 2 males. The last 2 names on the graphic are males. Watch on Youtube: https://t.co/jGYUwt0LJg ^sm pic.twitter.com/Ek0HzTQ6pa — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 27, 2018

There are two additional victims who have come forward to police, a 21yr old male and a 67yr old female. Total of 16 injured and 10 dead in the Yonge Street Tragedy. Total charges expected 16x attempted murder and 10x first degree murder ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 27, 2018