Eel Ground woman killed in head-on crash in eastern New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 4:36PM EDT
RICHIBUCTO, N.B. -- A head-on collision in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation.
RCMP in Richibucto say the crash happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 126 in Hebert.
The Mounties say the woman's southbound car collided with a northbound pickup truck.
Photos from the scene show the woman's badly damaged car in the ditch, and the GMC pickup tipped on its side in the middle of the road.
The two occupants of the pickup, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were taken to hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.
