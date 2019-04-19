

The Canadian Press





RICHIBUCTO, N.B. -- A head-on collision in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation.

RCMP in Richibucto say the crash happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 126 in Hebert.

The Mounties say the woman's southbound car collided with a northbound pickup truck.

Photos from the scene show the woman's badly damaged car in the ditch, and the GMC pickup tipped on its side in the middle of the road.

The two occupants of the pickup, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were taken to hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.