

CTVNews.ca Staff with files from Timm Bruch





Given the chance to make any wish she wanted, an Edmonton teen who recently battled cancer decided she wanted to make life a little easier for other kids in hospital.

Sophia Ferris was 12 years old when doctors removed a lump from her neck last year. Doctors diagnosed her with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and ordered her to undergo four intensive, 21-day cycles of chemotherapy.

The treatment was challenging and meant that Ferris spent a lot of time in hospital. So, when the Make-A-Wish foundation gave her the chance to make a wish of her own, she opted to help those in need.

“The idea came to me and it was pretty clear what I wanted to do,” Ferris told CTV Edmonton.

Ferris, whose cancer is now in remission, joined a team of volunteers Friday to pack up 300 bags of goodies for oncology patients at Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Cross Cancer Institute. The packages are filled with items Ferris says she could’ve used when she was in treatment.

“Lotion, because the hospital is dirty and dry. Toothbrushes and toothpaste for when you need to stay over, if you do unfortunately it sucks but it’s good to have it. A Sobey’s gift card or Safeway so when you get home you can get groceries and it’s just a lot easier for you,” she said.

A book Ferris wrote will be tucked inside the care packages. It’s titled “Sophia’s Tips,” and it includes helpful pointers on how to make the most out of a hospital stay.

“Just to help you get through everything so, like, drink more water for your energy, be around family and friends,” Ferris said.

Ferris’s generosity is “a lesson we can all learn from,” says Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta spokesperson Leanne Gullekson.

“She’s taking circumstances that were beyond her control, something that she struggled through, and she’s turning it into something that she can use to benefit other people,” Gullekson said.

The plan is to deliver the care packages in early 2019. Ferris says she’s looking forward to making the deliveries.

“It’s going to be a great feeling. It’s going to be awesome.”