

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





The City of Edmonton has backed down from a controversial decision to remove memorial plaques from benches after families refused to pay ‘renewal fees’.

Thirty plaques were removed from benches across Edmonton, after those who commissioned them failed to pay the maintenance fee introduced by the city in the 2016 Benchmark Program.

An updated contract essentially changed what families had believed to be an indefinite memorial into a 10 year lease, with an option for renewal.

Taryn Lynne, who regularly drops by the bench where her friend Terry Horowitz is memorialized, says she can’t see the sense in the city’s approach.

“I don't think that's fair, to completely remove it. Seems strange to me,” she told CTV Edmonton.

Rohit Sandu, spokesperson for the City of Edmonton, said the paid renewal requirement for benches purchased before the current contract came into effect will be put on hold “in light of some public feedback.”

“We will revisit our decision related to the Commemorative Bench Program, and our plan for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the program, keeping in mind the special meaning that these benches have for donors,” he said in a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca.

Councillor Mike Nickel says the move is a mistake. He believes the city should cover the costs.

“Good grief, we’ve got bigger problems to worry about than the maintenance of these benches,” he said. “I think the principle is more important than the dollar amount here, and that's what we have to underline.”

Honouring someone with a bench doesn't come cheap.

A new bench costs $4,500, while putting a plaque on an existing one will set you back $2,500. If you want the plaque to remain in place after 10 years, it costs another $2,500.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson.