

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press





Edmonton's annual Pride parade ground to a halt for more than half an hour on Saturday, when demonstrators upset that police officers were allowed to march in the event blocked its route.

The demonstrators handed out leaflets calling for the parade's organizers to uninvite city police, RCMP and military members from marching in future parades.

The leaflets also demanded the Edmonton Pride Festival Society "restructure its board and staff hiring practices to have more representation from people of colour and trans folks."

The society, the city's police and the RCMP announced last month that officers would take part in Saturday's parade along Whyte Ave., but would wear T-shirts instead of their uniforms.

One protester held a sign that said "Racism is a Queer Issue," but some spectators grew impatient with the demonstration and chanted "We want Pride!"

Alexis Hillyard, a spokeswoman for the protesters, says the parade resumed after Pride organizers agreed to their demands.