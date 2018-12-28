Edmonton police say woman's death a domestic violence case, man in custody
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 7:52PM EST
Edmonton police homicide officers are investigating the death of a woman as a domestic violence case.
Police say officers were called to a home Friday morning to check a report of an assault with a weapon and found the body of a 49-year-old woman.
Investigators say a 53-year-old man later turned himself in.
Police say the man is being held in custody and charges are pending.
The man and the woman were known to each other and police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
