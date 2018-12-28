

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police homicide officers are investigating the death of a woman as a domestic violence case.

Police say officers were called to a home Friday morning to check a report of an assault with a weapon and found the body of a 49-year-old woman.

Investigators say a 53-year-old man later turned himself in.

Police say the man is being held in custody and charges are pending.

The man and the woman were known to each other and police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.