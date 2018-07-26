

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted offender with a history of violence against strangers.

Marc Blouin now resides in the Alberta city, and police say they have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence.

They are seeking a recognizance order on Blouin, who has been placed on court-ordered conditions, including:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew

No drugs, alcohol or weapons

Can’t leave Edmonton without approval

Can’t date or befriend women until her identity has been disclosed to police

Blouin has a history of violence against strangers on the street, and in bars and nightclubs, police revealed.

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.