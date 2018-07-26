Edmonton police issue warning about convicted offender with history of violence
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:37AM EDT
Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted offender with a history of violence against strangers.
Marc Blouin now resides in the Alberta city, and police say they have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence.
They are seeking a recognizance order on Blouin, who has been placed on court-ordered conditions, including:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew
- No drugs, alcohol or weapons
- Can’t leave Edmonton without approval
- Can’t date or befriend women until her identity has been disclosed to police
Blouin has a history of violence against strangers on the street, and in bars and nightclubs, police revealed.
Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
