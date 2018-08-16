Edmonton police close busy road after shots fired at truck, 3 suspects arrested
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:10AM EDT
EDMONTON - Gunfire and a police chase prompted officials to close part of Edmonton's busy Wayne Gretzky Drive for hours.
Police say late Wednesday afternoon there were reports of shots being fired from a car at a truck.
As police began pursuing the car it struck a number of vehicles as it fled.
A police cruiser then ran into the car, forcing it to stop.
Police say they have arrested three suspects, including the driver of the car who was injured.
No police or bystanders were hurt.
