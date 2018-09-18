Edmonton police arrest man after random attacks, stabbing on train platform
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 4:31PM EDT
EDMONTON - Police have arrested a suspect following a series of random attacks that began with the stabbing of a man waiting for a train during Edmonton's busy morning commute.
Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to a platform of the light rail transit system's south campus station.
A witness told CTV News that a man had stabbed another man a few times in the chest before running away.
Police say a suspect then robbed a nearby business, assaulted an employee there and jumped into a woman's Cadillac in a parking lot.
The driver was able to jump out of the car before it sped off and, a short time later, officers arrested a 24-year-old man in the city's west end.
The stabbing victim, who is 19, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
