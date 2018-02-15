CALGARY -- Edmonton police have arrested a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in a Calgary homicide.

The body of Darby Shade was found on Jan. 16 in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall.

Police believe he died as a result of a fight that began at a home across the street.

Christian Whitebear, who is 25, was picked up by police Wednesday in Edmonton and charges are pending.

Last month, Wetaskiwin RCMP arrested Matthew Crane-Watchmaker as part of the investigation.

Crane-Watchmaker, who is 19, has been charged with second-degree murder.