Edmonton police arrest Calgary murder suspect, charges pending
Edmonton police have arrested a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in a Calgary homicide. (File)
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 3:28PM EST
CALGARY -- Edmonton police have arrested a man wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in a Calgary homicide.
The body of Darby Shade was found on Jan. 16 in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall.
Police believe he died as a result of a fight that began at a home across the street.
Christian Whitebear, who is 25, was picked up by police Wednesday in Edmonton and charges are pending.
Last month, Wetaskiwin RCMP arrested Matthew Crane-Watchmaker as part of the investigation.
Crane-Watchmaker, who is 19, has been charged with second-degree murder.
