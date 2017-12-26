

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton man is helping girls branded by pimps and abusive boyfriends to start fresh by removing unwanted tattoos for free.

Second Skin Tattoo Removal’s Ben Alway, who has been removing tattoos for almost 10 years, said he wanted to help out those who don’t have the resources to get it done.

For the past five years, vulnerable women have come to him through various channels to have the physical reminders of their painful pasts removed.

Alway said that social workers, youth workers and even parole officers help to identify the girls who most need his help.

“It’s a chance for us to all work together [to] help that person make a new beginning or pass a traumatic moment in their life,” Alway said.

“If I’m able to help in a small way, which potentially for them is a huge thing, you know I feel that responsibility to a larger community to help,” he added.