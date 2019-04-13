

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Edmonton's Dan Grummett





An Edmonton man who broke a woman’s arms with a crowbar in a violent road rage incident in 2017 was found guilty Friday of aggravated assault, but not of attempted murder.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Adam Germain said that 34-year-old Jared Eliasson had both the motive and the opportunity to attack Chelsey Schendzielorz with a crowbar outside of her car in the early morning hours of March 7, 2017, after she honked at him for blocking an intersection with a vehicle.

He found Eliasson guilty of three of the four charges he faced, including aggravated assault, damage to property and possession of a weapon.

The defence argued during the trial that the Crown did not prove the identity of the attacker beyond a reasonable doubt, but Germain said that Eliasson’s car colour, winter tires and air spoiler all match the one seen in Schendzierlorz’s dash cam that captured audio, but not video, of the incident.

“Any suggestion that this was some coincidentally similar vehicle simply violates the law of common sense,” said Germain.

He declined to convict Eliasson on the attempted murder charge, saying, “I have a doubt on this and Mr. Elliason must get the benefit of the doubt.”

During the trial, Schendzierlorz, who was 34 at the time of the attack, told the court that Eliasson held up a weapon and hit her with it on both arms while he yelled “Die b**** die.”

She was treated in hospital for two broken arms, which required multiple surgeries.

Court also heard a two-hour police interview with Eliasson in which he denied guilt 17 times. He also suggested in the interview that Schendzierlorz may have been committing fraud and said that she “probably” broke her own arms.

Germain called those statements “absurd,” saying Eliasson hedged his bets with each question and answer.

Schendzierlorz and her family denied comment. Mark Van Manen, the Crown prosecutor, told CTV Edmonton that she is “relieved that this part of the process is over.”

Eliasson was released on probation and is scheduled to return to court July 2 for sentencing.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.