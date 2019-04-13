

CTVNews.ca Staff





A suspect is in custody after he allegedly set fire to more than 10 vehicles on a downtown Edmonton street on Friday.

A nearly four-minute video posted on Reddit shows a man in a black hooded sweatshirt pouring gasoline on the hood of a nearby vehicle and lighting it on fire.

The unidentified man is then seen walking away from the vehicle into the middle of the street and tosses the gas canister into the air. Video then shows him being chased by several people into a nearby Starbucks coffee shop where he is tackled to the ground.

The man is held down by multiple people for a few minutes before Edmonton police officers arrived and arrested him.

Edmonton police have not said whether the man will face charges and what those may be.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV Edmonton that no one was injured in the incident.

With files from CTV Edmonton