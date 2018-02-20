

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have charged an Edmonton man who they allege used social media posts to threaten the Canadian government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Alberta RCMP say that the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) identified the social media account in question and the suspect was taken into custody last Thursday.

Robert Dale Kerr, 41, was charged with one count of uttering threats contrary to section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and released from custody with conditions, according to the RCMP.

Kerr is banned from going within 500 meters of any place where Trudeau may be in attendance, prohibited from leaving Alberta and prohibited from accessing any social media sites.

He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday. The allegations have not been tested in court.

“Using social media as a means by which to make threats against an individual or a group of people is not to be taken lightly and may result in criminal charges,” the RCMP says.