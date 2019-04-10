

Jackie Dunham, with a report from CTV Edmonton's Dan Grummett





Court heard a taped police interview with an Edmonton man accused of breaking a woman’s arms with a crowbar in a fit of road rage, in which he insisted he was innocent.

Jared Eliasson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public in an alleged assault that took place in southeast Edmonton two years ago.

The 34-year-old man is accused of following Chelsea Schendzierlorz home in the early morning hours of March 7, 2017 after she honked at him for blocking an intersection with his vehicle.

Earlier this week, Schendzierlorz told the court that Eliasson held up a weapon and hit her on both of her arms while he yelled “Die b**** die.”

Schendzierlorz, who was 34 years old at the time of the alleged attack, was treated in hospital for two broken arms, which required multiple surgeries.

At Eliasson’s judge-only trial in Edmonton on Tuesday, a recorded interview between Eliasson and a police detective a day after the alleged assault was played in court.

In the interview, Det. Ian Brooks asks Eliasson about his personal life, his mental health struggles, and his strained relationship with his father. He then suggests these suppressed emotions boiled to the surface and made Eliasson snap after Schendzierlorz honked at him that day.

“Did you do it?” Brooks asks him.

“Did I do what?” Eliasson responds.

“Did you hit that woman with a crowbar?” Brooks presses.

“No,” Eliasson says.

The detective then asks the suspect if anyone honked at him the day before. Eliasson initially said “possibly” and that he didn’t really see who it might have been. Later he admits he was honked at, but he didn’t follow anyone after that happened.

When Brooks suggests the honking made him mad, Eliasson answers “I was like ‘That person’s a jerk’ and I didn’t know where they went.”

The police detective continues to try to get Eliasson to confess to the alleged attack by telling him he could have killed Schendzierlorz over a honked horn.

After more denials, Eliasson says: “I’m not going to go around randomly beating people. I was looking for a house.”

At one point in the interview, Eliasson suggests Schendzierlorz may be committing fraud and that she broke her own arms.

Brooks is expected to testify in court on Wednesday. The trial is expected to last one week.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.