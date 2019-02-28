Edmonton family 'shaken' after discovering bomb under vehicle
Police in Alberta are investigating after an Edmonton family found a homemade pipe bomb under one of their vehicles.
Police were called to the Edmonton home Tuesday evening, after a man discovered something sitting under his sister’s SUV when he arrived home from work.
“He grabbed it not really knowing what it was and kind of playing around with it in his hands,” said the homeowner, who spoke to CTV Edmonton under the condition of anonymity.
“It was like eight inches long, it’s a silver pipe, with like a wire coming out of it,” Brendan King, who was with the man when he found the bomb, told CTV Edmonton.
“We played with it for a little bit, then figured we should probably call the police.”
Edmonton police evacuated the area while the Explosive Disposal Unit deployed a bomb disposal robot to investigate.
Police say that they “disrupted the device by an approved method that in turn prevented the device from exploding,” and people were allowed to return to their home late Tuesday night.
No charges have been laid at this time according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.
While the dangerous situation was defused, it’s left the family with more questions than answers.
“We’re all shaken….absolutely we’re all shaken,” the homeowner said. “What if that pipe bomb went off in my son’s hands? What if it went off around my daughter?”
“We could have been killed.”
