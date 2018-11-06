

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Edmonton woman says she was left speechless after an usher at a local concert venue told her she wasn’t allowed to kiss another woman.

Allyson MacIvor says that she leaned to kiss a friend at during the final encore at Jack White’s concert at Rogers Place on Friday night.

“We instantly got stopped by the usher who said, ‘I’m sorry this is not allowed here’,” MacIvor told CTV Edmonton.

“I was like, ‘Excuse me, what do you mean?’” MacIvor added. “She’s like ‘this is not allowed her here, this is inappropriate, if you have an issue you can talk to my manager.’”

Shocked, they went to the manager, whom MacIvor says was very apologetic.

Still, she felt “violated and hurt,” so she filled out an incident report, and decided to share her experience on Facebook.

It was upsetting to learn “that we still live in a world where I have to watch my back as a “gay” woman, and apparently, I still have to watch whom I kiss, even at Rogers Place,” MacIvor wrote in her post, which has been shared more than 400 times.

The Oilers Entertainment Group reached out to MacIvor on Sunday to apologize and invited her to a free concert of her choice. MacIvor said she’d like to go to the Fleetwood Mac concert this weekend and hoped to take the usher as her guest.

Tim Shipton, senior vice-president of Oilers Entertainment Group, said that wouldn’t be appropriate as they are continuing to investigate the incident.

He added that there is a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of discrimination.

“The bottom line is, in this case the staff person was in the wrong,” Shipton said.

Shipton said he hopes to involve MacIvor in future sensitivity training. MacIvor said she’s open to the idea.

MacIvor also said she hopes that the usher isn’t fired but instead gets the “support” she needs from her employer.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman

