

CTVNews.ca Staff





The City of Edmonton’s Community and Public Services Committee has approved a $1.4 million Suicide Prevention Implementation Plan, which Edmonton City Council will vote on next week.

A 2015 reports found that the number of deaths by suicide, 214, have surpassed the number of deaths by motor vehicle accidents, 89, in Edmonton in that year.

If approved, the Suicide Prevention Implementation Plan, which includes a public awareness campaign and a team to implement suicide prevention programs and services in the city, is projected to cost approximately $1.4 million over three years.

One of the dozens of people who requested the funding is Pam Brown, a security and safety manager at Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investment firm with an office in Edmonton.

Oxford Properties Group owns the Edmonton City Centre mall, that Brown says the property has been the site of several deaths by suicides. She has worked for the company for 35 years and has responded to 20 deaths by suicide at the shopping mall. “There used to be one suicide every few years on mall property. Then it became more frequent,” Brown CTV Edmonton.

Edmonton City Council could have a decision on the cash by next week. If council approves theSuicide and Prevention Plan next week, it will roll out the $1.4 million over the next three years.

Part of the strategy behind the plan has been outlined in the city’s Suicide Prevention Strategy and Implementation Plan, which is a five year plan to end suicide in Edmonton.

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson