

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Laurie Schwartz got an extra surprise this Mother’s Day -- giving birth to her son in the car on the way to an Edmonton hospital.

“I started getting contractions around 2:20 a.m.” Schwartz told CTV News.ca. “So we just gathered everything up and got in the car.”

“Then he came at 3:24 a.m. – he really wanted to come out.”

Nathan Schwartz is a healthy baby boy, the couple’s second child, weighing in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

“When we got to the hospital everyone was running around a little bit, unsure what to do” Schwartz laughs. “Then the doctors checked us out and everything is A-OK.”

In a twist of fate, her husband, Corey Schwartz, was also born in a car on the way to the hospital some 38 years ago on a stretch of rural highway in Alberta.

Schwartz expects to take baby Nathan home with her tomorrow.