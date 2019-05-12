Edmonton baby born in car en route to hospital -- just like father
Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 2:20PM EDT
Laurie Schwartz got an extra surprise this Mother’s Day -- giving birth to her son in the car on the way to an Edmonton hospital.
“I started getting contractions around 2:20 a.m.” Schwartz told CTV News.ca. “So we just gathered everything up and got in the car.”
“Then he came at 3:24 a.m. – he really wanted to come out.”
Nathan Schwartz is a healthy baby boy, the couple’s second child, weighing in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
“When we got to the hospital everyone was running around a little bit, unsure what to do” Schwartz laughs. “Then the doctors checked us out and everything is A-OK.”
In a twist of fate, her husband, Corey Schwartz, was also born in a car on the way to the hospital some 38 years ago on a stretch of rural highway in Alberta.
Schwartz expects to take baby Nathan home with her tomorrow.
