

CTVNews.ca Staff





An employee at the Edmonton International Airport has been charged after he allegedly made a bomb threat over the intercom.

On March 24, Edmonton International Airport RCMP (EIA) responded to a report of a bomb threat made over the P.A. system at approximately 1:27 p.m.

Officers immediately launched an investigation, but the threat was deemed a hoax shortly afterwards and no flights were delayed.

Eric Caouette, 27, of Edmonton, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats and making false declarations of a person at an aerodrome carrying an explosive substance or device.

Sgt. Beth Philipp of the EIA RCMP said “Garda Security, RCMP and the Airport Authority came together quickly to determine that threat was non-credible.” She also said authorities “took this situation very seriously.”

Caouette was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on April 25.