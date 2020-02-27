TORONTO -- A cleanup is underway in Eastern Canada after a major winter storm dumped wet snow in Ontario and Quebec overnight before making its way to the Maritimes.

Light snow began falling in southern Ontario on Wednesday morning and became heavy at times throughout the day. The most intense snowfall occurred Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.

By Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said they had already responded to approximately 180 collisions on highways in the Toronto area due to the storm.

According to Environment Canada, the city received 11 cm of snow in 24 hours, with another 2 to 4 cm expected later Thursday morning.

Residents in some surrounding areas, such as Whitby, Ont., reported being hit with a whopping 22 cm of snow.

School buses were cancelled at multiple boards in the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday due to slippery road conditions and blowing snow.

North of Toronto, the areas around Barrie, Orillia, and Midland were under a snowfall warning, a snow squall watch, and a blowing snow advisory on Thursday.

The snow squalls were expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday night. Environment Canada also warned that strong west to northwesterly winds would combine with heavy snow in the squalls to produce blowing snow.

In Ottawa, snow and rain began falling on Wednesday, with the city receiving 2 cm of snow and 0.8 mm of rain before the overnight.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada warned that rain would change back into snow and that it would fall heavy at times before petering out in the evening. Total snowfall amounts were expected to be between 15 and 25 cm.

As the low-pressure system, which originated in Texas, made its way east, Quebecers were gearing up for a dumping of snow that will occur throughout the day Thursday.

In Montreal, a snowfall warning was in effect for the city and surrounding areas, with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm expected. Environment Canada said the rain would change to snow on Thursday morning and become more sustained later in the day.

In preparation for the snow, a number of schools were closed and buses were cancelled as a precaution.

As Thursday progressed, residents in New Brunswick were expected to receive their first taste of the storm, with snow and ice pellets expected to begin in the early afternoon.

The entire province was under a snowfall or winter storm warning, with most areas expecting between 20 and 30 cm of snow.

Northern parts of New Brunswick, including the Bathurst and Chaleur region, the Acadian Peninsula, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, and the Miramichi area could see up to 40 cm of snow by Friday.

“Snow, heavy at times, will spread across New Brunswick from southwest to northeast beginning near noon in the southwest and this afternoon elsewhere,” the weather agency said. “Strong north to northeast winds will give occasional blowing snow late this afternoon and this evening.”

In Nova Scotia, a mixture of wind, rainfall, and winter storm warnings were in effect for the southwest and northeast parts of the province.

The counties of Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond, Shelbourne, Yarmouth, and Digby were all under Environment Canada wind warnings with maximum gusts of 80 km/h expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Along parts of the coast, areas may even see 100 km/h wind gusts at times.

The weather agency’s winter storm warnings for Nova Scotia were in effect for the Sydney metro area, Cape Breton County, and Victoria County. Those regions could see between 15 and 25 cm of snow begin falling Thursday evening and taper into flurries by Friday morning. Some of the areas along the coast may experience a snow-rain mix during the overnight, Environment Canada said.

“In addition higher than normal water levels are expected near high tide this evening and overnight along east to northeast facing shorelines,” the warning read. “Ice rafting along eastern shorelines is also possible, especially in the north.”

Finally, residents in Newfoundland and Labrador will begin to experience the effects of the storm on Thursday evening and into Friday.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Burgeo – Ramea, Green Bay – White Bay, Channel-Port aux Basques, and the Northern Peninsula East. The weather agency warned that total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible in some areas along with maximum wind gusts of 120 km/h in certain regions.