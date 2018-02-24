East Coast ticket takes Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO -- Friday night's whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket sold somewhere in Atlantic Canada.
Three of the draw's Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were also won -- two by single tickets and another that was shared by two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 2 will be approximately $23 million.
