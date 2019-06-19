

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald





An iconic East Coast family diner is set to shutter its doors after serving Nova Scotia customers for more than a century.

Mike’s Lunch is set to close after serving family-style grub for more than 109 years in Glace Bay. Restaurant owner Andreas Nannos said he’s forced to close up shop after “falling upon hard times,” and he is saying goodbye to the place he grew up in.

“Geez, I remember [being] 12 years old down here, peeling potatoes, making French fries on the weekends,” Nannos told CTV News Atlantic. “I started there and when I was maybe 16 I moved out front here using the cash.

“A lot of good memories, a lot of good people over the years, you know. They’re your customers but they become your friends as well,” the owner said.

Established in 1909, Mike’s Lunch had three different owners before Nannos, all of which were of Greek descent, and they managed to keep the business afloat, feeding generations of families for over a century.

Menu items ranged from various home-style hamburgers, daily specials and traditional “Sunday dinners.”

“The economy is hurting, it’s sad that the place has to close, it’s been an icon in Glace Bay for almost 110 years,” Nannos said.

The owner told CTV News Atlantic that he tried several times to tweak things at his restaurant to attract a younger crowd, but the changes never caught on.

Darlene Harquail, a cook at the restaurant, said Mike’s Lunch is an “icon around town” that will be “sorely missed.”

“It’s the people,” Harquail said. “People I work with, the atmosphere. It’s like family here, the customers love it when they come in, we know them, they know us.”

Nannos said Mike’s Lunch will be serving up its final lunch likely by week’s end.