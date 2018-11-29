Earthquake strikes near Fort St. John, B.C.; no damage reported
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 9:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 9:43PM EST
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck about 16 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John, B.C.
Earthquakes Canada says it was felt in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.
It says there are no reports of damage.
Residents say on social media they felt the tremors around 5:30 p.m.
One Twitter user in Fort St. John says she felt her "entire apartment building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off."
The Taylor Public Library says on Twitter that staff "felt a rattle."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Niagara police officer shot by fellow officer in Pelham, Ont.: SIU
- Supreme Court to rule on case that pits RCMP against reporter
- Winnipeg police ID remains as those of missing woman Thelma Krull
- Nova Scotia power utility comes under fire after widespread outage
- Judge denies man's request to serve daughter court papers over Facebook