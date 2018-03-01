Early morning blaze destroys lobster processing plant in New Brunswick
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 10:38AM EST
DEER ISLAND, N.B. -- Fire has destroyed a major lobster processing plant on Deer Island in southern New Brunswick.
Pictures and video posted to social media show a huge blaze early Thursday morning at the Paturel International facility.
Fisheries Minister Rick Doucet says about 100 employees at the plant had been busy processing lobster from Maine.
The plant ships whole lobster and lobster products around the world.
Doucet says the provincial government will do whatever it can to help the employees and the company.
