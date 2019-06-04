

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has given the strongest indication yet of an early election by announcing a voluntary blackout on government communications is to begin soon.

The premier used a news conference to tout the achievements of the Progressive Conservatives during the spring sitting of the legislature.

He has hinted for months that he may call an election ahead of the fixed date of Oct. 6, 2020, to avoid conflicting with the province's 150th anniversary celebrations next year.

Pallister says starting in the coming days, all communications from the government will be reviewed by the clerk of the executive council.

Manitoba law forbids most forms of government advertising and publication in the 90-day leadup to an election or byelection.

Leaders of the opposition parties say Pallister needs to announce an election date.

"The premier's playing games. I don't think this is fair to the people of Manitoba," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said Tuesday.

"Just tell us when the election date is going to be so Manitobans can make up their mind."

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said Pallister's move is not in line with the spirit of the rules.

The Progressive Conservatives were elected in 2016 with the largest majority Manitoba government in a century and have continued with strong support in opinion polls.

They passed a bill as the legislature sat late Monday night to reduce the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight per cent as of July 1 -- a key campaign promise in 2016.

Pallister recently said he would not want to hold a provincial election close to the federal one slated for this October. He would not confirm Tuesday whether he would hold a vote in September, but said he plans to attend the upcoming premiers meeting in July with the title of premier.

"I wanted to make sure that everyone who works here knows that they need not be concerned about an election -- at least not for a number of weeks."