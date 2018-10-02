Much of southwestern Alberta received thick layer of snow overnight , causing headaches for morning commuters.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for southwestern Alberta, calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight. The federal agency added that up to 45 centimetres can be seen in some mountain regions.

The snow storm is expected to taper off by this evening in Jasper as it heads south. It is expected to clear out of the region by Wednesday.

In Calgary, YYC Transportation says crews are focusing on the major roadways, but progress has been slow due to the heavy snow.

Dozens of early morning accidents have already been reported.