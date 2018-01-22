Duo faces charges after allegedly getting stuck on train tracks fleeing from cops
Train tracks are pictured in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 11:11AM EST
HAMILTON -- Provincial police say two people are facing a slew of charges after getting stuck on train tracks while allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt say the incident happened in Hamilton on Sunday morning, when a man who was driving a red pickup truck turned onto a rail line.
He says the man and his female passenger had been fleeing from police.
Schmidt shared a photo from the scene, which shows the truck apparently stuck on the tracks, its flatbed piled high with garbage bags and loose items that were being held down by a yellow strap.
He says the pair is facing charges that range from dangerous driving to flight, mischief, possession of documents and stolen property and possession of counterfeit currency.
He says the man is also facing a charge of driving while under suspension.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- One dead, one still missing as family swept away in Vancouver Island creek
- Ontario budget could come early because of spring election: Sousa
- Guilty plea: Court told man left mother on floor for days before she died
- Auto shop owner says police investigated Toronto murder suspect since October
- Duo faces charges after allegedly getting stuck on train tracks fleeing from cops