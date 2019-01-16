Dump truck involved in Toronto hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead
Toronto police block off an intersection in Lawrence Heights in north Toronto where a man was struck and killed by a dump truck on January 16, 2019.
CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 4:26PM EST
A male pedestrian is dead after police say he was struck by a dump truck which fled from the scene from a Toronto intersection.
The incident happened at a north Toronto intersection shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the victim before he was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after, police said.
In a phone interview with CP24, Const. David Hopkinson said officers were “trying to locate the truck or any witnesses.”
A nearby witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the driver “had to have known” they’d struck someone.
“There was a man crossing the street, a dump truck came off the Allen expressway and turned onto Lawrence [avenue] and ran him over, completely. It was really bad … then they just drove away,” the witness told CP24.
Hopkinson said because it was a “fairly large truck,” it was too early to suggest if the driver knew they’d hit someone.
“I’ve seen this before and I have investigated collisions where the driver just didn’t know,” he said.
