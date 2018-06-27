

Rachel Kelly, Special to CTVNews.ca





Despite being born to Canadian parents and having previously held a Canadian passport, a woman with dual citizenship could be waiting until 2020 to get a new one.

"It’s like I'm being held hostage in my own country, and I’m frustrated because there is nothing I can do," Elizabeth Oakley said to CTV News Channel on Wednesday

Oakley was born in the U.S. and moved to Canada when she was 10 years old. She attended school, married, and worked in Canada. When she decided to take a trip last November, she thought applying for a new passport would be easy. She had already held two other Canadian passports in her adult life.

"Regulations had changed and you had to prove your citizenship to get your passport," said Oakley.

After sending in her application with her proof of citizenship, Oakley received a letter from the government. It stated that processing times for such applications was five months. It also said there were inconsistencies in her application that could delay the process for up to 24 months.

The identified problem is a small mistake on her Pennsylvanian birth certificate that says 1965 instead of 1966. The inconsistency between her application and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) records will apparently take two years to fix.

“What I don’t get is why they’re now telling me it’s going to be two years, because this has somehow hit a different level of bureaucracy,” she said.

Oakley says her calls, emails, and letters are not being returned. When CTV News followed up with immigration officials in Ottawa, they confirmed they were aware of her situation.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Consumer Reporter Pat Foran