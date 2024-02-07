Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence (DND). One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges stem from a complaint filed against the two members stationed at CFB Petawawa, about an hour and a half northwest of Ottawa. According to the complaint, filed with military police, two CAF members trafficked cocaine and other drugs to military members, as well as area residents.

During the arrest, authorities claim personnel from the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service seized cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine "with an approximate street value of $35,000," DND wrote in a news release. DND also reportedly found $5,000 in cash and a handgun.

Bombardier Nathan Saunders is facing drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as a charges of careless storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Cpl. Rickardo Bryce also faces drug possession and trafficking charges.

Both men were charged on Feb. 6.